Fatal medical incident cause of traffic accident near Vernon

North Okanagan emergency crews say a person is dead following a medical incident along Highway 97 in Vernon on Thursday morning.

According to emergency crews, a northbound vehicle swerved into the other lane when the driver inside the vehicle had a medical incident. The vehicle, which had three people inside it, narrowly missed two oncoming vehicles – a truck and car that was also full of people.

READ MORE: Medical incident sparks 5-vehicle crash in Moose Jaw: Police

The northbound vehicle wound up resting against railway tracks along the Swan Lake area, near Meadowlark Road, shortly after 10 a.m.

Emergency crews said CPR was performed on the driver for 45 to 50 minutes, but the person died. No names were released.

Southbound traffic into Vernon was impacted by the accident.