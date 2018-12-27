20-year-old Toronto shooting victim dies in hospital

Toronto police say one of three men shot at a west-end plaza last week has died in hospital from his injuries.

Paramedics and officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Rowntree Road-area plaza, north of Finch Avenue West, at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police said officers found the three men with gunshot wounds. Two of the men, who are 19 and 51, were taken to hospital in serious condition.

READ MORE: 1 in life-threatening condition, 2 seriously injured after shooting at west-end Toronto plaza

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. In a statement released Thursday afternoon, police said Cimran Farah died earlier in the day.

Police said investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has relevant information or surveillance video from the evening of the attack.

Farah’s death marks Toronto’s 96th homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

1227 17:30 Homicide #96/2018, Kipling Avenue And Rowntree Road Area, Cimran Farah, 20 https://t.co/AaOwjal79h — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 27, 2018