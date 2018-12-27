2 men arrested following K9 pursuit in St. Catharines
Two men are facing charges after a gunshot was allegedly fired during a foot pursuit in St. Catharines, Ont.
Niagara police were called to Church and Niagara streets around 5 p.m Wednesday for reports of two suspicious men in the area.
When officers arrived on the scene, police say the men attempted to run away but a K9 Unit gave chase, and at some point a shot was allegedly fired by one of the suspects.
Two weapons were recovered, police said.
Two men, aged 24 and 26, are now facing several charges.
