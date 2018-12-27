Crime
December 27, 2018 4:18 pm
Updated: December 27, 2018 4:19 pm

2 men arrested following K9 pursuit in St. Catharines

By Reporter  Global News

Two men are facing charges after they were apprehended by a K9 unit during a pursuit by police in St. Catharines, Ont.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon/File
A A

Two men are facing charges after a gunshot was allegedly fired during a foot pursuit in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara police were called to Church and Niagara streets around 5 p.m Wednesday for reports of two suspicious men in the area.

READ MORE: St. Catharines man reported missing

When officers arrived on the scene, police say the men attempted to run away but a K9 Unit gave chase, and at some point a shot was allegedly fired by one of the suspects.

Two weapons were recovered, police said.

READ MORE: Police identify man accused of stealing toy donations

Two men, aged 24 and 26, are now facing several charges.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Church Street
Crime
HamOnt
K9 Unit
Niagara police
Niagara Street
St. Catharines
St. Catharines crime
St. Catharines police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News