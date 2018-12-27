Crime
One man charged, another suspect on the lam after $9,000 in designer clothing stolen: London police

Police were called to Richmond Street and Central Avenue at roughly 8 a.m. Boxing Day to reports of a break-and-enter in progress.

London police say one suspect has been charged and another suspect remains outstanding after a break-and-enter at a Richmond Row business.

Police were called to Richmond Street and Central Avenue at roughly 8 a.m. Boxing Day to reports of a break-and-enter in progress. Police say two suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

One suspect was found riding a bicycle nearby and police say they recovered roughly half of the $9,000 worth of high-end clothing reported stolen, as well as a small amount of drugs.

A 38-year-old man is charged with break-and-enter to commit theft and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, described only as about six-feet tall with a medium build.

