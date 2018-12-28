New Year’s Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Guelph

As Guelph residents ring in the new year, there will be plenty of closures and service reductions to keep in mind for Jan. 1.

There will also be many businesses closing their doors early on New Year’s Eve.

Here is a breakdown of reduced hours, along with what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 but will close on New Year’s Day.

Both Walmart locations in Guelph will close up at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.

Many grocery stores and retail businesses will be closed on New Year’s Day, along with all LCBO and Beer Store locations in Guelph.

Government facilities and services

There will be no waste collection on New Year’s Day, and service will be delayed by one day all week long.

City hall offices have been closed since Dec. 24 and will stay closed until Jan. 2. Most other city buildings, like the operations office, will be open on Dec. 31 and closed on Jan. 1.

All branches of the Guelph Public Library will be open until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day and closed on Jan. 1.

The city’s museums are closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Transit

Guelph Transit will be offering standard service on New Year’s Eve, and all rides after 7 p.m. are free.

An hourly service will be provided on New Year’s Day from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.