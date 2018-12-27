Police seek to identify suspect after golf equipment reported stolen from Barrie business

Police are investigating after almost $12,000 worth of golf equipment was reported stolen from a business in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Dec. 8, a man entered the Golf Town at Park Place three times.

Police say the man allegedly stole 24 golf rangefinders valued at almost $12,000.

Officers say the thefts occurred sometime between 2:09 p.m. and 2:26 p.m., and were captured on security cameras.

Police are now searching for a man between 55 and 60 years old, around six-feet tall with a slim build. He was seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black winter hat.

Officers say he is believed to be driving a silver sport utility vehicle.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

#BarriePolice is investigating the theft of 24 rangefinders that are used for determining distance in golf. Can you identify the suspect who returned to the store 3 times to carry out this theft? Please see https://t.co/sEwwqLdszZ pic.twitter.com/KkHWXaWJcz — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) December 24, 2018