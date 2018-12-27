Crime
December 27, 2018 11:27 am

Police seek to identify suspect after golf equipment reported stolen from Barrie business

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after almost $12,000 worth of golf equipment was reported stolen from a store in Barrie.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Police are investigating after almost $12,000 worth of golf equipment was reported stolen from a business in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Dec. 8, a man entered the Golf Town at Park Place three times.

Police say the man allegedly stole 24 golf rangefinders valued at almost $12,000.

Officers say the thefts occurred sometime between 2:09 p.m. and 2:26 p.m., and were captured on security cameras.

READ MORE: Barrie apartment fire leaves residents of 25 units homeless

Police are now searching for a man between 55 and 60 years old, around six-feet tall with a slim build. He was seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black winter hat.

Officers say he is believed to be driving a silver sport utility vehicle.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Crime
Barrie Police
Barrie Police Service
Barrie Theft
Crime
golf equipment
Golf Town
Golf Town theft Barrie
Park Place
rangefinders
Theft
theft suspect

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News