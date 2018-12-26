Bombers add two defensive players to roster

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a pair of signings on Boxing Day.

The club inked national defensive back Jacob Firlotte and international linebacker Otha Peters Jr. to contracts.

Firlotte was drafted 58th overall by the Bombers in the 2018 CFL Draft and spent part of last season on the team’s practice roster. He played university football for four seasons with the Queen’s Gaels.

Peters has spent time with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins, and Kansas City Chiefs, suiting up in three games. He played college with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for two seasons.

