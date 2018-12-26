What to do on Boxing Day when there’s no shopping: How Saint John residents keep busy

Those in Saint John looking for door-crasher deals on Boxing Day are out of luck.

Provincial law mandates that retail stores remain closed until Dec. 27, giving New Brunswickers an extra day of holiday.

In uptown Saint John, Brunswick Mall is quiet. But not quite everything is closed.

“We’re going to the gym first thing after Christmas,” said Zoe Doyle.

“That’s right, we thought we’d work off some of that turkey dinner from yesterday,” said Corey Stevens.

READ MORE: The best deals across Canada for Boxing Day 2018

The pair said they were planning on a post-gym hike before gearing up for Team Canada’s first game of the World Junior hockey tournament Wednesday evening.

Apart from the gym, many gas stations, fast food joints, and pharmacies are open on the 26th, but those are about the only options for those looking to scratch their shopping itch.

John Quinn and Tiffany Bryant were on the hunt for some small items, which led them to the Shoppers Drug Mart on Consumers Drive.

WATCH: No shortage of last-minute Christmas shoppers in the Maritimes

Quinn says lack of shopping options isn’t an issue limited to holidays.

“It’s one of the problems with living in Saint John. I find that Sundays and holidays everything is completely shut down, there’s nothing,” he said. “So if you actually have day off and your holiday is your only day off, what are you gonna do? All you got is Shoppers and that’s about it.

“The only things that’ll be open are pharmacies and restaurants.”

For those looking for something to do two rinks, the Charles Gorman and Hilton Belyea offered free skating from 1-3 p.m.

The ice time gave Emily McCarthy a chance to try out a new gift.

“I’m gonna go skating because I just got new skates and I want to try them out,” she said.

READ MORE: Toronto father and daughter try ice skating for 1st time

Emily’s mother, Krista Uomala, says her family doesn’t have any concrete Boxing Day traditions, but it’s usually a safe bet to find them outside.

“We’re a very outdoorsy family, so like, we went hiking with the dog for an hour in the park [this morning],” she said.

“It’s really weather-dependent. If we have snow and ice outdoors then we would be taking the hockey sticks out.”