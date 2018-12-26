stranded sledders revelstoke
December 26, 2018 10:53 am

Stranded sledders rescued on Christmas day

By Global News
Harrison Perkins
Three snowmobilers spent Christmas day stranded in deep snow in Revelstoke.

RCMP say the three men became stranded December 25 on Boulder Mountain when one of their snowmobiles broke down.

Fortunately, the men were equipped with a spot-beacon, giving RCMP their exact location.

RCMP say the initial report indicated that one of the males was suffering from hypothermia and had to be rescued by helicopter.

Two of the men are from Alberta. The other man is from the Revelstoke area.

