Salvation Army has positive outlook on holiday campaign, despite Liquor Mart disruption

A contentious decision to ban volunteers with donation kettles from Manitoba Liquor Marts may have impacted the charity’s annual holiday fundraising efforts, but the Salvation Army says it’s still on track for a successful season.

Salvation Army Maj. Rob Kerr told 680 CJOB Monday that the decision by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries – which was reversed last week – created some challenges for the charity, as Liquor Mart donations tend to make up a large part of their holiday efforts.

“It was a policy they made, and obviously the Salvation Army recognized they had the right to do that, so we had to abide by their decision,” said Kerr.

“It caught us off-guard, but that’s what they needed to do. It’s been a bit of a challenge to get them back into every location, logistically, but obviously (the Liquor Marts) weren’t the only factor in reaching our goal.”

Kerr said this year’s fundraising efforts have surpassed $300,000 so far – shy of their $370,000 goal, but they’re still collecting through Christmas Eve.

“We’ve got a bit of a ways to go. I’m not sure if we’ll hit the goal or not, but we could be close.”

The impact of the Liquor Mart kettles, however, is a clear one. Kerr said the Salvation Army raised $60,000 across Manitoba at liquor stores last year, and they’re looking at only $10,000 in the week or so since the kettles have been allowed back so far.

The money raised in the holiday kettles will go directly into programming for the local community, said Kerr.

Food bank and food assistance programs, children’s programs, and seniors’ programs are all among the recipients of funds from the kettle campaign each year.

“There’s many different types of activities for all areas of the city and all demographics,” said Kerr.

“Anything you can drop in the kettle, any loose change… if you’re done your Christmas shopping, please think of others.”

