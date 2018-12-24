Saint John’s online parking ticket system to remain offline until issues resolved after data breach

The City of Saint John is still working to “understand the extent” of a data breach that exposed some of its residents’ personal details, including names, addresses and credit card information involving its online parking ticket payment system.

As a result, Saint John says the online website will remain shut down until it is “assured that user information is safe.”

The city says they are working with CentralSquare Technologies, whose software allows customers to pay parking tickets through the city website.

The city believes the matter involves a breach to its third-party software, called Click2Gov, from CentralSquare Technologies. The breach of the Click2Gov software could have impacted a number of municipalities across North America, according to the city.

On Monday, the city said that although the exact details of the breach have not been received by CentralSquare, they do believe that it “affected a significant number of people.”

CentralSquare is currently conducting a forensic analysis of the program while Saint John has initiated an independent third-party review of the system.

Saint John is recommending that anyone who has used the city’s website to pay for a parking ticket should begin taking precautions and begin to closely monitor their financial accounts.

If someone notices any unauthorized activity, they are urged to contact their financial institution immediately.

In the meantime, anyone who receives a parking ticket is still expected to pay the fine, either in person, by phone or email.