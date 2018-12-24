New footage appears to show Proud Boys charging protesters, sparking NYC street brawl

Newly released video footage appears to show members of the far-right group The Proud Boys charging and fighting a group of protesters on a New York City street in October — and not the other way around, as the group had previously claimed.

On Oct. 12, a brawl broke out between The Proud Boys, which has been labelled as a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and protesters outside the Metropolitan Republican Club in Manhattan. Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, was delivering a speech that night.

READ MORE: Three arrested in violent clashes after far-right Proud Boys speech in New York City

Since the brawl, 10 members of the Proud Boys have been arrested in connection with the violence, and charged with riot and attempted assault, according to the New York Times. At least three protesters were also charged.

McInnes had blamed anti-fascist protesters, or Anifi, for the fight that broke out, saying members of the group were provoked when one of the protesters threw a water bottle.

But newly released footage obtained and released by the New York Times on Sunday, appears to show members of the group running toward the counterprotesters. One of the counterprotesters then attempted to throw a water bottle at one of the Proud Boys but missed.

WATCH: Police release footage of alleged assault in New York involving members of Proud Boys group

In the video, you can hear someone yelling: “Proud Boys! You ready? Proud Boys!” right before the group charges the protesters.

Several recordings then captured members of the group punching and kicking the activists.

4/6 The brand new footage shows what followed: two Proud Boys went east on 82nd Street, approaching protesters who were perhaps 100 feet away from Park Avenue. By the time the plastic bottle was thrown, one of those two Proud Boys was within a few feet and charging. pic.twitter.com/oHq2MamC4m — Colin Moynihan (@ColinRMoynihan) December 23, 2018

According to the New York Times, prosecutors said the video evidence will prove that the Proud Boys started the fight.

One of the video recordings was captured by journalist Sandi Bachom, who described the scene to the Huffington Post as a “war zone.”

“The Proud Boys literally flew in from everywhere behind me, you can see in the video. Before I knew it, there was a violent brawl. I was so scared my heart was pounding and I was shaking afterwards. I hadn’t seen random violence like that since Charlottesville.”

READ MORE: The FBI doesn’t consider the far-right Proud Boys an extremist group, and they never did, reports say

The New York Police Department (NYPD) had previously posted a video of the brawl appealing to the public for information to identify men in the brawl.

The NYPD also said it had been seeking the arrest of up to nine Proud Boys in connection to the brawl after McInnes’ speech.

Thank you those who’ve submitted info regarding the violent incident which took place on 10-12-18 in the UES. As we further the investigation, we urge additional victims/complainants/witnesses to come forward. If you have info, call CrimeStoppers, 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/amUhGvCJLg — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 15, 2018