Crime
December 24, 2018 9:36 am
Updated: December 24, 2018 9:48 am

Toronto woman, 45, missing after going for hike on trail in East York

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Stella Wong, 45, reported missing in East York on Dec. 23, 2018.

Toronto Police Service/handout
A A

Toronto police are searching for a 45-year-old woman reported missing in East York.

Police said Stella Wong was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sunday hiking near Crothers Woods trail at Redway Road and Millwood Road.

Investigators say the woman, who is familiar with the trail, was with a companion when they became separated.

READ MORE: Toronto woman reported missing in Scarborough found safe: police


Story continues below

She is described as Asian, five-feet-five-inches tall, with black hair and a slim build. She was wearing a purple coat, black leggings and brown boots.

Police said they are concerned for her safety due to the temperature outdoors and the terrain.

“A level 3 search can be described as the highest level of search urgency for a missing person where we have additional resources from outside the local police division to help search for the person,” Insp. Anthony Paoletta said.

READ MORE: 2 women charged after 6-year-old Toronto girl reported missing found safe

“It was relatively colder yesterday evening and given the general terrain here, it’s very unstable. There is a railway track as well as a ravine that runs through here.”

A command post has been set up at 21 Redway Rd.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police at 416-808-5300.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crothers Woods
Crothers Woods trail
Don Valley
East York
Missing Woman
missing woman East York
missing woman hiking trail
Police investigation
Police Search
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News