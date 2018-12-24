Toronto woman, 45, missing after going for hike on trail in East York

Toronto police are searching for a 45-year-old woman reported missing in East York.

Police said Stella Wong was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sunday hiking near Crothers Woods trail at Redway Road and Millwood Road.

Investigators say the woman, who is familiar with the trail, was with a companion when they became separated.

She is described as Asian, five-feet-five-inches tall, with black hair and a slim build. She was wearing a purple coat, black leggings and brown boots.

Police said they are concerned for her safety due to the temperature outdoors and the terrain.

“A level 3 search can be described as the highest level of search urgency for a missing person where we have additional resources from outside the local police division to help search for the person,” Insp. Anthony Paoletta said.

“It was relatively colder yesterday evening and given the general terrain here, it’s very unstable. There is a railway track as well as a ravine that runs through here.”

A command post has been set up at 21 Redway Rd.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police at 416-808-5300.

