Death of man whose body was found in London river not suspicious: police

London police say they don’t believe the death of a man whose body was found in the Thames River over the weekend is suspicious, but they are still asking for help in identifying the victim.

Officers said the man’s body was found by a resident near Gibbons Park on Saturday.

READ MORE: London police asking for public help to identify body found in Thames River

Police said they don’t believe the death is suspicious after an autopsy was done at University Hospital on Sunday.

Police describe the man as 18 to 24 years old, about 5″4′ tall and approximately 140 lbs.

He had straight, dark, shoulder length hair, some dark facial hair and no tattoos.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Regina police investigate after teen found dead outside College Avenue home

His left ear was pierced and he was wearing a purple T-shirt with a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the front, black New Balance athletic pants, short black socks, and black Nike running shoes.

He was also wearing a black and bronze curb link style chain about a quarter inch in diameter.

WATCH: Man in custody after woman found dead in Montgomery hotel

If you have any information about the victim, you’re asked to call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.