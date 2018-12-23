Police continue search for North Delta woman missing since Friday

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Delta woman who has been missing since Friday.

Volunteers with Surrey Search and Rescue were on the streets for a second day Sunday, looking for Chuey Ching Ho and focusing their efforts on an area around Burns Bog.

She was last seen near her home in North Delta, and her family says that she requires daily medication and that her disappearance is unusual.

“Police consider her disappearance high risk. She is not believed to be dressed to cope with the current low temperatures,” said Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf in a media release.

Ho is in her early 60s and speaks Cantonese and some English.

She is described as Asian, 5’1″ and 125 pounds, with medium length black and white hair. She also has a mole on the right side of her mouth.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Delta police at 604-946-4411.