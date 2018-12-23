Kelowna missing person
RCMP appeal to public after Kelowna teen reported missing days before Christmas

RCMP said 18-year-old Aislynn Hanson went missing on December 22, 2018.

RCMP in Kelowna are asking the public for help in finding an 18-year-old Okanagan woman who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Police said Aislynn Hanson was last seen early on Saturday morning.

“Aislynn’s family report that she has an affinity to hitchhike, has been known to travel long distances and may appear confused,” Kelowna RCMP said in a media release.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, however Aislynn’s family, friends and the RCMP are very concerned for Aislynn’s health and well-being.”

RCMP said the 18-year-old is around 5’5″ and has blond hair.

Hanson has gone missing before. In 2017, she disappeared from a medical facility in Kamloops and was not found for more than a month.

Tips regarding Hanson’s disappearance can be directed to police or Crime Stoppers.

