December 23, 2018 4:38 pm
Updated: December 23, 2018 4:42 pm

Car crashes into Ohio church during Sunday morning service, injuring 6

A car that crashed into the entrance of the Crossroads United Methodist Church is visible from inside of the church on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Authorities in Ohio say a car smashed through a church wall during Sunday morning services, injuring six people and shattering stained glass.

Firefighters say the six who were hurt at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Columbus were treated for cuts and other injuries.

The pastor says members were singing a hymn when the car crashed through the wall and went into the church.

A car that crashed into the entrance of the Crossroads United Methodist Church is towed out of the doorway on Sunday, December 23, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. A

The Rev. Jay Anderson says that the wall “just exploded” and that pieces of glass went flying.

He says the church was unusually crowded because there was a special Christmas choir performance.

About 100 people were inside at the time.

