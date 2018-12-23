Edmonton comic book store slated to close will remain open under a new name

In a Facebook post Saturday, Happy Harbor Comics owners announced that the iconic shop will remain open under a new name.

The Edmonton comic book staple was slated to close its doors early in 2019, but an outpouring of support caught the attention of Grande Prairie retail chain Wonderland Games.

“Wonderland committed not just to purchase Happy Harbor, but also to keep the store’s spirit alive,” reads Saturday’s announcement. “The new owners will retain the store’s passionate, knowledgeable staff. Many of the great programs we initiated will continue.”

It’s promised that under the new ownership the outreach to schools and libraries will continue. The artist-in-residence program will also still be offered. There will also be some additional products.

Current staff will also keep their jobs.

“The new ownership brings with it new product lines to attract new fans and expand the Happy Harbor community,” said the post. “Warhammer, an expanded tabletop games section, and more collectible card game events, like Magic the Gathering and Pokémon, will join Edmonton’s largest comics selection in a comfortable and friendly atmosphere.”

They admit there may be some hiccups in the changeover, but assure the Happy Harbor community that they are in good hands.

“Wonderland has been a family owned business for 29 years and is passionate about comics and games. They understand the importance of continuity and collecting and will strive to solve any small issues that may come up,” the statement said. “We never dreamed people with Wonderland’s resources and commitment would share and support Happy Harbor’s philosophy to the extent that the store would be able to continue to serve you with the excellence we strive to bring to all aspects of our work.”

“You’ll see us around the shop,” promised the owners.”After all, we still love comics.”