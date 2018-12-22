Canada
Friday night blaze engulfs car near power pole in Spallumcheen

By Online Journalist  Global News

A car was destroyed by a fire on Friday night in the North Okanagan community of Spallumcheen. The blaze engulfed the car, which was parked near a power pole.

A car fire in the North Okanagan on Friday night created quite a spectacle.

And it was a bit shocking for the owner as well.

A viewer video was taken at the scene in Spallumcheen, at Otter Lake Cross Road and Thomas Hayes Road.

When fire crews arrived, a power pole was also involved in the blaze. Apparently, the owner of the Dodge Dart couldn’t start the car after picking up his mail and walked home, only to return to it fully engulfed.

The cause of the blaze is not known, but it’s not considered suspicious.

