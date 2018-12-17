Two cars set on fire in Greenfield Park, police investigating

Longueuil police are investigating after two cars were set on fire in Greenfield Park early Monday.
Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m.
The vehicles were located on Springfield Street, parked in the driveway of a home.
Police say they believe an incendiary device was thrown and one car is a total loss, while the other is partly destroyed.
So far, there are no suspects.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.