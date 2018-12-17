Crime
December 17, 2018 10:04 am
Updated: December 17, 2018 10:29 am

Two cars set on fire in Greenfield Park, police investigating

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Longueuil police are investigating after two cars were set on fire in Greenfield Park.

A A

Longueuil police are investigating after two cars were set on fire in Greenfield Park early Monday.

Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m.

The vehicles were located on Springfield Street, parked in the driveway of a home.

Police say they believe an incendiary device was thrown and one car is a total loss, while the other is partly destroyed.

So far, there are no suspects.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Fire
car on fire
Greenfield Park
Greenfield Park car on fire
Longueuil
Longueuil Police

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News