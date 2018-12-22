Canada
December 22, 2018 2:15 pm

3 school buses go up in flames in New Minas, N.S.

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Fire crews, EHS and RCMP respond to the scene of a school bus fire in New Minas, N.S., on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

Courtesy: Ian Swinamer
A A

Three school buses in New Minas, N.S., were destroyed after they caught fire in a gas station parking lot Saturday morning.

New Minas Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Redmond says firefighters received a call about a bus fire on Prospect Road around 9:50 a.m.

READ MORE: Woman taken to hospital following apartment fire in Moncton

Redmond says crews arrived to find one bus fully engulfed. He says it only took a few minutes for the fire in the first bus to spread to the other two.

Redmond says a fourth school bus sustained minor damage.

READ MORE: Alberta family loses home to fire: ‘It was terrifying’

It is believed the fire started in the engine of one bus due to a malfunction with the electrical wiring.

Several crews were on the scene to put out the blaze.

Ian Swinamer

Along with New Minas firefighters, EHS and the RCMP also responded to the scene. There were no injuries.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
James Redmond
New Minas
New Minas school bus fire
New Minas Volunteer Fire Department
Prospect Road
School Bus Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News