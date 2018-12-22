3 school buses go up in flames in New Minas, N.S.

Three school buses in New Minas, N.S., were destroyed after they caught fire in a gas station parking lot Saturday morning.

New Minas Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Redmond says firefighters received a call about a bus fire on Prospect Road around 9:50 a.m.

Redmond says crews arrived to find one bus fully engulfed. He says it only took a few minutes for the fire in the first bus to spread to the other two.

Redmond says a fourth school bus sustained minor damage.

It is believed the fire started in the engine of one bus due to a malfunction with the electrical wiring.

Along with New Minas firefighters, EHS and the RCMP also responded to the scene. There were no injuries.