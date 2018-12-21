3-goal third period sends Grand Rapids Griffins past Manitoba Moose for 4th straight loss

The Manitoba Moose gave up three goals in the span of just over two minutes in the third period as they suffered a fourth straight loss.

The Grand Rapids Griffins defeated the Moose 4-1 on Friday at Bell MTS Place.

The game was tied after 40 minutes of play, but the Griffins exploded for three goals in just 133 seconds to beat the Moose for the third time in four meetings this season.

Matt Puempel, Dominic Turgeon, Matthew Ford, and Chris Terry all scored goals for Grand Rapids. Winnipeg’s Dylan McIlrath assisted on the Griffins’ first goal after Puempel tipped in his point shot.

Austin Carroll scored Manitoba’s only goal. It was his first goal as a member of the Moose.

Eric Comrie made 24 saves in the loss for Manitoba, while Griffins goalie Harri Sateri stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced.

The Moose had nine players out with injury, and Mason Appleton remains on recall with the Winnipeg Jets.

Forward Hunter Fejes made his Moose debut after he signed a professional tryout contract with the Moose earlier in the week.

The announced attendance was just 2,927.

The Moose and Griffins will meet again on Saturday in the rematch starting at 2:00 p.m. CT at Bell MTS Place. Following the contest the Moose will have a full seven days between games for the holiday break, before resuming the six-game home stand on Dec. 30, against Colorado.