Heartwarming family reunion at Kelowna Airport thanks to Global BC contest

When Tiffany Smith entered the “Home for the Holidays” contest on Global B.C.’s morning show, she never imagined she would win.

“Thousands and thousands of people entered. I feel pretty fortune,” she told Global news.

The contest pays airfare for the winner or their loved ones, so that they can all be together for the holidays.

Tiffany and husband Don Smith were first selected as one of the five finalists. Then, after their story aired on television, viewers chose them as the most deserving to win.

That’s because the Kelowna couple is having a very tough year.

Both were diagnosed with cancer last year, both on the very same day.

“Tiffany’s is worse than mine,” Don Smith said. “Mine is a wait and see. Hers is terminal.”

Adding to the touching story is the fact the pair has not yet met their four-month old grandson, Lucas, who lives in Ontario.

On Friday morning, the Smiths were reunited with their daughter and son-in-law, who flew in from Petawawa, and finally met their grandson.

“Isn’t he precious?” a proud Tiffany Smith asked.

While hopeful, the family knows this could be the last holiday season they spend together with Tiffany’s terminal diagnosis.

“I was worried when I found out I was pregnant that by the time I had given birth to him, that my mom wasn’t going to be around to meet him,” daughter Ashley Smith said. “And that was one of the things that kind of scared me because I really wanted my mom to meet him.”

The family plans to spend as much time together as possible before Ashley, her husband and their son fly back to Ontario next week.