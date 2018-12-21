Picture Butte PeeWee hockey to host cancer charity game against first responders

The Picture Butte Blades PeeWee hockey team will be facing off and fighting cancer with a charity hockey game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 21.

This year, two moms on the team were diagnosed with breast cancer.

The team, deeply affected by the news, decided to raise money for cancer research and awareness of the disease.

On Friday at 6:30 p.m. the group of 11- and 12-year-olds will be facing off against Picture Butte Fire, Emergency Services and RCMP members in a charity hockey game.

There will be a 50/50 draw, raffle prizes and a bake sale.

Monetary donations received during the game will go towards a cancer charity chosen by the players.

The team is hoping for a large turnout to support the cause.

Where: North County Rec Centre, 108 4 Street N, Picture Butte

When: Friday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

