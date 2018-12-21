Saskatoon weather outlook: -20 wind chills return for Christmas

Big cool down is on the way for Christmas!

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

Rain started the day in Saskatoon as temperatures rose 2 degrees above freezing overnight and stayed there into the morning hours.

A system sweeping through the province bringing freezing rain to the southeast and 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to the north draws in cooler air during the day, causing rain to freeze on roadways.

Freezing rain warning & special weather statement for freezing rain in SE #Sask. Snowfall warning in eastern/northern #Sask for 10-20cm snow by late Saturday. Wind warning for Lloydminster for 90 km/h gusts https://t.co/Q4aPrcmMAh #yxe #skstorm #yqr #yxe pic.twitter.com/454N6jHzat — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 21, 2018

Travel is not recommended on Highway 11 north of Saskatoon on this busiest travel day of the year https://t.co/Q4aPrcmMAh #yxe #Sask #skstorm #ypa pic.twitter.com/4Fs8QXQxbJ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 21, 2018

Slick conditions get worse during the afternoon as the mercury falls below freezing under mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds and a chance of some snow as winter officially gets underway at 4:23 p.m. CT.

Friday night

The chance of a few flurries continues Friday evening and overnight as the region cools down to around -8 overnight as winds stay strong around 30 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h at times.

Saturday

-17 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Saturday morning under mostly cloudy skies, which will stick around throughout the day.

A slight chance of flurries will accompany the clouds during the day with a northwesterly wind staying breezy at 30 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h as temperatures sit around -8 all afternoon.

Sunday

Mostly sunny skies are slated to start off the day on Sunday with the chance of some fog patches before another wave of clouds slides in late in the day.

Temperatures will continue to cool with a morning low around -15 and daytime high around -8 C in the afternoon.

Christmas outlook

Clouds rolling in bring a chance of light snow for Christmas Eve on Monday before some sunny breaks slide in early Christmas Day with more clouds rolling in during the day.

It’ll feel like the -20s both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the morning as overnight lows drop into the mid-minus teens with daytime highs stuck in minus double digits all day.

Boxing Day and the remainder of the week after Christmas will remain cold as daytime highs fall further into the minus teens with morning lows pushing toward the -20s with a chance of some light snow.

The Dec. 21 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Margaret Hebig near St. Breiux:

