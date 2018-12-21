Weather
December 21, 2018 1:06 pm
Updated: December 21, 2018 1:48 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: -20 wind chills return for Christmas

By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A big cool down is in Saskatoon's weather forecast for Christmas!

Big cool down is on the way for Christmas!

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

Rain started the day in Saskatoon as temperatures rose 2 degrees above freezing overnight and stayed there into the morning hours.

READ MORE: Plane slides off runway at Saskatoon airport

A system sweeping through the province bringing freezing rain to the southeast and 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to the north draws in cooler air during the day, causing rain to freeze on roadways.

Slick conditions get worse during the afternoon as the mercury falls below freezing under mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds and a chance of some snow as winter officially gets underway at 4:23 p.m. CT.

Friday night

The chance of a few flurries continues Friday evening and overnight as the region cools down to around -8 overnight as winds stay strong around 30 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h at times.

Saturday

-17 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Saturday morning under mostly cloudy skies, which will stick around throughout the day.

A slight chance of flurries will accompany the clouds during the day with a northwesterly wind staying breezy at 30 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h as temperatures sit around -8 all afternoon.

Gusty winds stick around on Saturday across central Saskatchewan.

SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

Mostly sunny skies are slated to start off the day on Sunday with the chance of some fog patches before another wave of clouds slides in late in the day.

Temperatures will continue to cool with a morning low around -15 and daytime high around -8 C in the afternoon.

Christmas outlook

Clouds rolling in bring a chance of light snow for Christmas Eve on Monday before some sunny breaks slide in early Christmas Day with more clouds rolling in during the day.

Some snow is possible for Christmas Eve in the Saskatoon area.

SkyTracker Weather

It’ll feel like the -20s both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the morning as overnight lows drop into the mid-minus teens with daytime highs stuck in minus double digits all day.

Boxing Day and the remainder of the week after Christmas will remain cold as daytime highs fall further into the minus teens with morning lows pushing toward the -20s with a chance of some light snow.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The Dec. 21 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Margaret Hebig near St. Breiux:

The Dec. 21 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Margaret Hebig near St. Breiux.

Margaret Hebig / Viewer Submitted

