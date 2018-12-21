Jalen Saunders re-signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have given an early Christmas present to their fans.

The team has announced it has re-signed international receiver Jalen Saunders for the 2019 CFL season.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Breaking down the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ 2019 schedule

Saunders made 45 catches for 739 yards and scored two touchdowns in nine games this season before he suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sept. 3 against Toronto.

Commit to who is commited to you thank you!!! https://t.co/zK1RVi2PCy — Jalen Saunders (@jalen6saunders) December 21, 2018

The Stockton, Calif., native has played in 25 games over two seasons with the Ticats, recording 121 receptions for 1,909 yards and six TDs.

READ MORE: Ticats and Argos score afternoon kickoff time for 2019 Labour Day classic

Saunders, 26, led Hamilton with 1,070 receiving yards in his rookie season in 2017.

The Tiger-Cats have a host of other receivers who are set to become free agents in February including Brandon Banks, Mike Jones, Terrell Sinkfield and Terrence Toliver.