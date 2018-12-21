Jalen Saunders re-signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have given an early Christmas present to their fans.
The team has announced it has re-signed international receiver Jalen Saunders for the 2019 CFL season.
READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Breaking down the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ 2019 schedule
Saunders made 45 catches for 739 yards and scored two touchdowns in nine games this season before he suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sept. 3 against Toronto.
The Stockton, Calif., native has played in 25 games over two seasons with the Ticats, recording 121 receptions for 1,909 yards and six TDs.
READ MORE: Ticats and Argos score afternoon kickoff time for 2019 Labour Day classic
Saunders, 26, led Hamilton with 1,070 receiving yards in his rookie season in 2017.
The Tiger-Cats have a host of other receivers who are set to become free agents in February including Brandon Banks, Mike Jones, Terrell Sinkfield and Terrence Toliver.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.