Gatwick Airport in London resumes flights after reported drone sighting

London’s Gatwick Airport resumed business Friday evening, shortly after it suspended runway operations following reports of another drone sighting.

The drone was reportedly sighted just after 5 p.m. local time, The Guardian said.

The airport had just endured a 36-hour shutdown over a drone the day before. The shutdown was travel chaos for more than 100,000 holiday travellers who were expected to fly out of or into the airport.

The 36-hour closure also affected Canadian travellers. WestJet Airlines said one of its flights from Toronto to Gatwick was diverted to Glasgow on Wednesday, and another flight, from Gatwick to Toronto, was cancelled on Thursday.

The airport, which is south of London, is Britain’s second-busiest by passenger numbers.

WATCH: British police search for drone operator as travellers left stranded in Gatwick airport

Britain deployed unidentified military technology to guard the airport against what Transport Minister Chris Grayling said were thought to be several drones.

“This kind of incident is unprecedented anywhere in the world,” he said.

— With files from Reuters