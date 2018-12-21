TTC thinks Bombardier will meet Dec. 31 streetcar delivery target

The Toronto Transit Commission says Bombardier is still three streetcars short on its promise to deliver the number required by year’s end but is hopeful the target will be met in the next 10 days.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told Global News that 114 streetcars built by Montreal-based Bombardier are currently in service and four new ones have recently been delivered and are currently being tested.

Bombardier had promised to deliver 121 streetcars in 2018 and the TTC expects three more before the year is over.

The TTC said streetcar production at the Kingston plant has helped to meet the demand.

The streetcar deliveries, which cost $1 billion, have been marred by delays and production issues.

Earlier this year, Bombardier apologized for delivering faulty streetcars that had to be sent back for repairs. The transit authority said 67 of 89 streetcars were pulled from service due to a welding issue.

The TTC expects to have an additional 83 streetcars delivered by the end of 2019.

