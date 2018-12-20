Winnipeg airport shows off surrendered items, urges travellers to plan ahead

Snow globes, Little Mermaid dolls, and bath salts.

These are just some of the items passengers have recently surrendered at the Winnipeg James Richardson International Airport before boarding their flights.

Christine Langlois of the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) said that while it’s surprising to see some of the stuff people have tried to bring on, she understands people’s minds are elsewhere when travelling.

WATCH: All-clear given after Winnipeg Airport evacuated due to suspicious bag (June, 2018)

“They have so many things in mind and travelling, for many, is out of the routine,” Langlois said. “We understand that people can be distracted.”

Travellers can only carry 100 ml of liquids aboard flights and they must fit in a single bag no more than one litre, which means snow globes are not allowed on board.

Volumes of certain powders and granular material over 350 ml, such as bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, and sand, are not allowed on a flight.

READ MORE: Small knives to be allowed on flights, but not baby powder

If you’re hoping for a green Christmas, travellers are allowed 30 grams of recreational pot on a flight and 150 grams of medical marijuana, with proper documentation. But you won’t be able to take the pot out of the country as it’s illegal to take it across the border.

Cannabis oil must be allowed, but under the 100 ml liquid rule.

Airport tips

On Dec. 20-21, the Winnipeg airport is expected to see around 15,000 travellers a day, and on Dec. 27-28, the number is expected to rise to 16,000. On average, the airport sees around 12,000 passengers.

The CATSA and the Winnipeg Airports Authority have a number of suggestions to make travellers’ lives much less stressful.

One of the main messages is preparation.

“If everyone comes prepared, we save a bit of time with every passenger and it has an impact with everybody around the globe,” Langlois said.

READ MORE: Non-stop flights now available from Winnipeg to Miami, Tampa Bay

Arriving at the airport well in advance is also encouraged.

“The earlier you can get there, the better, and it takes away some of that anxiety,” said Tyler MacAfee of the Winnipeg Airports Authority.

The CATSA also has a free mobile app which will answer questions for travellers.