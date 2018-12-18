Non-stop flights now available from Winnipeg to Miami, Tampa Bay

It just got easier for people in Winnipeg to get to warmer destinations.

Flair Airlines announced Monday they are the first carrier in the history of the Winnipeg airport to offer non-stop service to Miami and Tampa Bay, Fla.

Up until now, the only direct route to Florida out of James Armstrong Richardson International Airport (YWG) has been to Orlando with other airlines.

While Air Canada and WestJet do offer flights to Miami, they route through Toronto.

Low-fare carrier Swoop does fly to the tropics, but only with stops in Hamilton or Edmonton.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the wonderful support of the Winnipeg community and starting today we’re thrilled to offer Manitobans non-stop service to five wonderful — snow-free — southern destinations,” said Flair’s Executive Chairman David Tait in a statement.

The budget airline will fly direct from Richardson International to Miami, Tampa Bay, and Orlando. They also now offer service to Mesa/Phoenix, Arizona. They began flying to Las Vegas in November.

The low-cost airfare carrier bought out NewLeaf, which offered deals out of Winnipeg, in June of 2017.

Flair said they have hired some 100 new employees since June of this year, and now serves seven cities across Canada and six in the U.S. with more than 200 flights a week.

