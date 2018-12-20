Canada
December 20, 2018 6:38 pm

No improvement in condition of hospitalized boxer Adonis Stevenson

By The Canadian Press

Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson is in critical condition after being knocked out in a light heavyweight title fight in Quebec City. Global's Dan Spector has the reaction.

There has been no improvement in Adonis Stevenson’s condition since doctors sedated him and placed him on mechanical ventilation after a Dec. 1 knockout loss, the boxer’s promoter said Thursday.

“He still needs mechanical assistance to breathe, and he has not regained consciousness,” Yvon Michel said, adding that Stevenson, 41, remains in intensive care at Quebec City’s Hopital de l’Enfant-Jesus.

“When we visit him, we cannot stay with him for long, and the doctors do not venture an opinion on what lies ahead.”

Stevenson’s condition deteriorated after he was helped into the dressing room following the fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine at the Videotron Centre, and he was transported to hospital by ambulance.

He was admitted with a traumatic brain injury that required rapid neurosurgery, intensive care specialist Dr. Alexis Turgeon told reporters Dec. 5. Turgeon said the majority of patients suffer lasting effects from such injuries.

The hospital has not provided an official update on Stevenson’s condition since.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

