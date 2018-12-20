NSGEU says staffing shortage is the real problem at Burnside jail

Changes are coming to the Burnside jail following an internal review into the death of an inmate, but the union representing prison staff says those changes aren’t addressing the core issue at hand.

Joshua Aaron Evans, 29, was found in severe medical stress on Sept. 10 and died the next day in hospital. According to an internal review into his death, “staff responded appropriately to the incident,” but the review did highlight two areas of concern.

The first was that daily progress reports were not completed in the six days leading to Evans death, something NSGEU President Jason MacLean disputes.

“I spoke to officials within the division last night and they told me they do happen,” he said.

“What happens is when there’s a lockdown in that unit then there’s no progress being put in from time to time, because there’s nothing to be noted of any progress reports.“

The second concern highlighted in the report was that staff were away from the day room, where Evans was being held, for an hour and a half on Sept. 10 because they were responding to another incident.

As a result of the review more resources will be added, including an additional full-time social worker and inspector to ensure compliance of all existing policies.

“The two additions are a good way to go, but you cannot improve anything without having a proper staffing level,” he said.

“People have to answer to whatever code is being called and if there’s not enough people in there then places need to be locked down and unfortunately it’d be static security then which would be cameras and whatever that would look over things.”

MacLean says they have been calling for more staffing for years and that the government needs to address that issue.

He also questions why Evans, whose family says he had the mental capacity of a Grade 2 student, was at the facility in the first place.

“Correctional facilities should not be warehouses for people with mental illnesses or developmental issues,” said MacLean.