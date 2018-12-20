Police say ‘no threat’ after security at YYC Calgary International Airport locked down due to ‘incident’

Security at the international terminal building at YYC Calgary International Airport was locked down on Thursday afternoon as an incident unfolded.

The airport tweeted it was aware of “reports of an incident” at the terminal that resulted in the lockdown of the CBSA security.

Calgary police were also called to the airport, for reports of a firearm.

In a video posted to Twitter, security personnel could be seen running down a hallway and heard yelling: “I need everybody to stay back. Back, back, now!” The video had over 9,000 views as of 2:30 p.m. MT.

In a Twitter response to the video from a patron at the airport, Const. Mark Smith said there was no active shooter.

“Security precautions were taken at the location but at this time we can confirm there is no active shooter,” Smith said.

The video was deleted about 20 minutes after it was posted.

The Calgary Police Service also tweeted that officers attended and conducted an investigation but “at this time there is no threat.”

Officers would stay at the airport to “provide a reassuring presence,” CPS said.

We can confirm that we did attend the location to conduct an investigation but at this time there is no threat and officers will be remaining to provide a reassuring presence. #yyc #Calgary @FlyYYC https://t.co/Sf3TwRvSMz — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 20, 2018

We can confirm after @CalgaryPolice's investigation that there is no threat as a result of the reports. Some areas of the International Terminal Building are still under lock down. We will resume regular operations as quickly as possible. #yyc. — YYC (@FlyYYC) December 20, 2018

Calgary police media relations said investigators believed an instrument may have been mistaken for a firearm.

The airport tweeted just before 2:30 p.m. that the international terminal building was still locked down, but regular operations would be resuming as soon as possible.

More to come.