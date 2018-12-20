Regina police place charges after vehicle stolen with keys left inside

Two 19-year-olds are facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Regina police said a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the 1500-block of Robinson Street around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 19). A license plate check confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen earlier that morning. The report said keys were left in the vehicle.

Police followed the vehicle, which the suspects eventually abandoned and fled on foot. Both were apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Bant Colton Cyr, of Regina, is facing four charges including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a scheduled substance.

Fellow Regina resident Heaven Love Whiteman-Prosper is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both appeared in court Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Regina police officer fires gun at vehicle trying to hit him

Police are urging motorists to always lock their vehicles and never leave them running unattended.

Chief Evan Bray said vehicle thefts are one of the biggest crime issues in Regina at the moment, adding many are crimes of opportunity when a perpetrator finds an unlocked, running vehicle.

Vehicle thefts are up 47.4 per cent compared to 2017 as of the end of November. Based on the latest crime stats, there have been 1,222 reports this year.