Hamilton Health Sciences engineer in need of a kidney donor

An employee at Hamilton Health Sciences is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Ijaz Sajjad is the chief engineer for the co-generation plant at the hospital’s McMaster University Medical Centre.

The plant produces the power that runs life-saving equipment, but now Sajjad is the one in need of saving — in the form of a kidney transplant from a complete stranger.

The 56-year-old father of two was diagnosed with kidney disease nearly 20 years ago and now, his kidneys are failing.

His family members have been tested, but so far, no one is eligible to donate.

Sajjad is beginning kidney dialysis in the new year and is hoping for a kidney transplant so his life can return to normal.

