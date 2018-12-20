Expanded online reporting system allows Winnipeggers to report fraud, drug incidents to police

The Winnipeg police online citizen reporting system has been expanded to include seven new reporting categories.

Since 2012, Winnipeggers have been able to report minor incidents – theft under $5,000, property crime, traffic complaints, motor vehicle damage, etc. – through the police website.

The program’s expansion is intended to improve the public’s access to police and to ease call volumes.

Within the seven new categories, reports can be made whether or not the suspect is known to the person submitting the report. They include:

Fraud via identity theft under $5,000

Fraud via scam under $5,000

Fraud via failure to provide services under $5,000

Fraud via unauthorized use or possession of a payment device under $5,000

Reporting a marijuana grow op or drug lab

Reporting using, dealing and/or selling drugs

Reporting gang activity and/or problem locations

Police said online reports are investigated the same as if they were reported traditionally over the phone or in person, and aren’t intended to replace other methods of reporting.

