Expanded online reporting system allows Winnipeggers to report fraud, drug incidents to police
The Winnipeg police online citizen reporting system has been expanded to include seven new reporting categories.
Since 2012, Winnipeggers have been able to report minor incidents – theft under $5,000, property crime, traffic complaints, motor vehicle damage, etc. – through the police website.
The program’s expansion is intended to improve the public’s access to police and to ease call volumes.
READ MORE: 50 tickets issued in second week of Winnipeg police Checkstop program
Within the seven new categories, reports can be made whether or not the suspect is known to the person submitting the report. They include:
- Fraud via identity theft under $5,000
- Fraud via scam under $5,000
- Fraud via failure to provide services under $5,000
- Fraud via unauthorized use or possession of a payment device under $5,000
- Reporting a marijuana grow op or drug lab
- Reporting using, dealing and/or selling drugs
- Reporting gang activity and/or problem locations
Police said online reports are investigated the same as if they were reported traditionally over the phone or in person, and aren’t intended to replace other methods of reporting.
WATCH: Looking ahead to 2019: One-on-one with Winnipeg’s chief of police
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.