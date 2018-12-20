Toronto Pearson Airport to welcome 2.8M passengers during busy holiday travel period
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority estimates 2.8 million passengers will pass through Toronto Pearson International Airport this holiday season.
Airport officials say peak volume will be on Friday when over 135,000 passengers will arrive or depart from Toronto Pearson.
The GTAA says 127,000 passengers on average will fly through the airport daily between Dec. 16 and Jan. 6.
Holiday travel tips
Airport officials are reminding passengers to leave holiday gifts unwrapped in carry-on luggage, as packages will be subject to inspection at security checkpoints.
Although cannabis is now legal in Canada, passengers should refrain from carrying marijuana-related products across international borders as it is illegal and can result in criminal penalties.
However, up to 30 grams of cannabis can be brought on domestic flights.
