Canada
December 20, 2018 7:16 am

Toronto Pearson Airport to welcome 2.8M passengers during busy holiday travel period

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Many of us will be spending time with loved ones this holiday season, which often means spending money on a flight. Airlines don't make it easy to find the best travel deals. So how can you be sure you're getting the best price on your flight? Jeff Semple explains.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority estimates 2.8 million passengers will pass through Toronto Pearson International Airport this holiday season.

Airport officials say peak volume will be on Friday when over 135,000 passengers will arrive or depart from Toronto Pearson.

The GTAA says 127,000 passengers on average will fly through the airport daily between Dec. 16 and Jan. 6.

Holiday travel tips

Airport officials are reminding passengers to leave holiday gifts unwrapped in carry-on luggage, as packages will be subject to inspection at security checkpoints.

Although cannabis is now legal in Canada, passengers should refrain from carrying marijuana-related products across international borders as it is illegal and can result in criminal penalties.

However, up to 30 grams of cannabis can be brought on domestic flights.

