One person dead, another in hospital after falling through ice on Guelph Lake

One person has died and another remains in hospital following an incident on Guelph Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Wellington County OPP and Guelph Fire and Paramedics rushed to the lake around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after two people fell through the ice and into the water.

READ MORE: OPP searching for 2 suspects in reported armed robbery at Aberfoyle gas station

Reports say the pair were about 200 feet away from shore when emergency crews arrived, rescued them, then rushed them to hospital.

A 62-year-old Guelph woman died as a result of the incident and a 62-year old Guelph man, who was originally reported as stable, has since been downgraded to be in life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Orangeville police officer charged with breach of trust

The pair involved in the incident have not been identified by the OPP.

UPDATE: both victims in critical state as 62y male’s injuries have been upgraded to #LifeThreatening after ice water rescue on @GuelphLakePark pic.twitter.com/T1caRQYKDC — OPP West (@OPP_WR) December 20, 2018

Update: 62-year-old @cityofguelph woman has died as a result of fall into icy waters @GuelphLakePark — OPP West (@OPP_WR) December 20, 2018