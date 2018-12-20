One person dead, another in hospital after falling through ice on Guelph Lake
One person has died and another remains in hospital following an incident on Guelph Lake Wednesday afternoon.
Wellington County OPP and Guelph Fire and Paramedics rushed to the lake around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after two people fell through the ice and into the water.
READ MORE: OPP searching for 2 suspects in reported armed robbery at Aberfoyle gas station
Reports say the pair were about 200 feet away from shore when emergency crews arrived, rescued them, then rushed them to hospital.
A 62-year-old Guelph woman died as a result of the incident and a 62-year old Guelph man, who was originally reported as stable, has since been downgraded to be in life-threatening condition.
READ MORE: Orangeville police officer charged with breach of trust
The pair involved in the incident have not been identified by the OPP.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.