Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Delta

A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Delta on Wednesday morning.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was found on the shoulder of the road on Hornby Drive near Highway 99 after she was struck just after 6:30 a.m.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police said there is no indication at this point that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Delta Police Traffic Unit asks motorists to drive defensively and pedestrians to wear appropriate clothing while walking after sunset.

They also note pedestrians should consider walking while facing traffic, especially on roads with limited shoulders, ditches and lighting.