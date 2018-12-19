Hamilton council backs local bid for permanent consumption and treatment site

City council is standing behind the Hamilton Urban Core Community Health Care and its ongoing effort to save lives.

Councillors have passed a motion supporting the organization’s application for funding of a permanent facility to respond to the ongoing opioid crisis.

Since last June, Hamilton Urban Core has hosted a temporary overdose prevention site on Rebecca Street.

The supervised injection site has had more than 2,300 visits and is credited with saving 23 lives by reversing overdoses.

In October, the provincial government announced that Consumption and Treatment Service (CTS) would replace injection sites, still offering overdose prevention but shifting the focus to treatment and rehabilitation services.

Hamilton Urban Core is submitting its application to host such a facility, ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline.

In 2017, 87 people in Hamilton died from opioid overdoses prior to the supervised injection site, representing a death rate 72 per cent higher than the provincial average.