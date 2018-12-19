Crime
Police identify man accused of stealing toy donations

Halton police say a man accused of stealing toy donations from a Canadian Tire store has been identified.

Halton police say they’ve identified a man accused of stealing toy donations from an Oakville Canadian Tire.

They say the alleged theft happened on Friday afternoon when the suspect loaded a number of items from the Toys for Tots donation bins into a shopping cart and left the store.

Police say the toys were meant to go to less fortunate kids in Halton region.

Police didn’t give any information about the suspect, or say whether he was facing charges.

