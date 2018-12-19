Police seek suspect accused of attempting to steal $300 in video games from Barrie Walmart

Police are seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly attempted to steal $300 worth of video games from a Walmart on Bayfield Street in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Saturday at around 1 p.m., a suspect was captured on surveillance footage allegedly taking several video games off the shelf and placing them into his jacket pockets.

Police say the suspect made his way to a different area of the store where he placed the games into a plastic Walmart bag.

Officers say he attempted to exit the store without paying and was stopped by the store’s loss prevention officer.

READ MORE: Police seek to identify 2 suspects after laptop reported stolen from pawn shop in Barrie

According to police, the suspect returned the games and left.

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s or 30s, around five feet 10 inches tall, with a brown mustache and goatee. He was seen wearing a grey and blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a grey baseball cap.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Do you know this video game enthusiast? Barrie Police are looking to identify a suspect who stole almost $300 worth of video games this weekend. Details: https://t.co/jyeFEUVslm pic.twitter.com/x3wZWMp2Pj — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) December 19, 2018