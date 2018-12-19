Police seek suspect accused of attempting to steal $300 in video games from Barrie Walmart
Police are seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly attempted to steal $300 worth of video games from a Walmart on Bayfield Street in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, on Saturday at around 1 p.m., a suspect was captured on surveillance footage allegedly taking several video games off the shelf and placing them into his jacket pockets.
Police say the suspect made his way to a different area of the store where he placed the games into a plastic Walmart bag.
Officers say he attempted to exit the store without paying and was stopped by the store’s loss prevention officer.
According to police, the suspect returned the games and left.
Police are now searching for a man in his 20s or 30s, around five feet 10 inches tall, with a brown mustache and goatee. He was seen wearing a grey and blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a grey baseball cap.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
