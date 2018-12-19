Police seek to identify 2 suspects after laptop reported stolen from pawn shop in Barrie

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a laptop was reported stolen from a pawn shop in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Monday at around 8:30 p.m., a man and woman entered a pawn store on Little Avenue and attempted to pawn several power tools.

Officers say the pair were unable to do so because they didn’t have valid identification.

READ MORE: Police seek suspect in Alliston bank robbery investigation

Police say the suspects continued to look around the store and were captured by security cameras allegedly putting an Apple MacBook Air laptop into the box containing the tools before quickly leaving the store.

Officers are now searching for a man, between the ages of 25 and 30, around five feet 10 inches tall. He was seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black toque.

Police are also seeking to identify a woman, approximately 25 years old, around five feet four inches tall, with long, brown hair. She was seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Barrie Police are looking to identify two suspects who stole an Apple MacBook Air laptop computer from a local pawn store after unsuccessfully trying to pawn several power tools. Details: https://t.co/sf8C3cYote pic.twitter.com/EV6M7T6tbP — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) December 19, 2018