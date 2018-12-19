Police concerned for safety of missing Toronto woman last seen at Scarborough Town Centre

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 60-year-old woman last seen in the Scarborough area.

Police said Sheila Sugamar was reported missing on Tuesday around 3 p.m. in the area of McCowan and Ellesmere roads.

Authorities said the woman was captured on surveillance video following a family at the Scarborough Town Centre.

Police said they would like to speak to the family.

She is described as five feet one inch tall, weighing 95 pounds, with a thin build and black wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a grey wool coat, black pants, white socks and black shoes.

Police said they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

-There is a growing concern for her safety

-We are increasing our search to level 3

^dh pic.twitter.com/VJlcLxGSd3 — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 19, 2018