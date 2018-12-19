Crime
December 19, 2018 9:18 am

Police concerned for safety of missing Toronto woman last seen at Scarborough Town Centre

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Sheila Sugamar, 60, reported missing. She was last seen in Scarborough Town Centre on Dec. 18, 2018.

Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 60-year-old woman last seen in the Scarborough area.

Police said Sheila Sugamar was reported missing on Tuesday around 3 p.m. in the area of McCowan and Ellesmere roads.

Authorities said the woman was captured on surveillance video following a family at the Scarborough Town Centre.

Police said they would like to speak to the family.

Toronto police would like to speak to the family captured in a security video at the Scarborough Town Centre on Dec. 18, 2018.

Toronto Police Service

She is described as five feet one inch tall, weighing 95 pounds, with a thin build and black wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a grey wool coat, black pants, white socks and black shoes.

Police said they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Global News