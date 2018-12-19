Police concerned for safety of missing Toronto woman last seen at Scarborough Town Centre
Toronto police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 60-year-old woman last seen in the Scarborough area.
Police said Sheila Sugamar was reported missing on Tuesday around 3 p.m. in the area of McCowan and Ellesmere roads.
Authorities said the woman was captured on surveillance video following a family at the Scarborough Town Centre.
Police said they would like to speak to the family.
She is described as five feet one inch tall, weighing 95 pounds, with a thin build and black wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a grey wool coat, black pants, white socks and black shoes.
Police said they are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.
