Pedestrian escapes with minor injuries after getting pinned down by vehicle

A pedestrian in Belleville was hit by a vehicle and got stuck underneath the SUV on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of College and North Front streets in Belleville on Monday afternoon to respond to the collision.

Young Male trapped under car, North Front & College St., pic.twitter.com/b2g9meOQtP — Dickie Buckshot 🇨🇦 (@DickieBuckshot) December 17, 2018

Belleville police said a 21-year-old man was using a crosswalk when a vehicle drove through the intersection and ran over the pedestrian.

After the vehicle was lifted off the pedestrian, he was transported to Quinte Health Care for minor injuries.

Belleville police say they are still considering potential charges.

