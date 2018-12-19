Crime
Pedestrian escapes with minor injuries after getting pinned down by vehicle

A Belleville pedestrian was run over by a car and needed to be extracted by emergency crews. Luckily, the man escaped with minor injuries.

A pedestrian in Belleville was hit by a vehicle and got stuck underneath the SUV on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of College and North Front streets in Belleville on Monday afternoon to respond to the collision.

Belleville police said a 21-year-old man was using a crosswalk when a vehicle drove through the intersection and ran over the pedestrian.

After the vehicle was lifted off the pedestrian, he was transported to Quinte Health Care for minor injuries.

Belleville police say they are still considering potential charges.

