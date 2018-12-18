Wasaga Beach taking new direction with development of downtown and beachfront lands

Wasaga Beach town council is reviewing the development of its downtown and beachfront lands.

At a Coordinated Committee meeting on Thursday the council agreed to let the letter of intent with FRAM Building Group Ltd. lapse at the end of December as the first step in the review process.

The town’s previous council had entered into the letter of intent with FRAM Building Group Ltd., for the development of town-owned land in the downtown area and at the beachfront back in July.

Council asked mayor Nina Bifolchi and appropriate staff reach out to FRAM Building Group Ltd., to determine the company’s interest in working with the town and other prospective developers in the future development of land on Main Street and at the beachfront.

“Developing these properties is something council takes very seriously and we must ensure that we get this right,” Bifolchi said in a news release. “We have a new council with new ideas and it’s our hope that we can find the right development partners to work with council in creating developments that are acceptable to our community.”

According to the release, Bifolchi did reach out to the president of FRAM Building Group Ltd., Frank Giannone, and had a “very positive conversation.”

“We look forward to continued dialogue in the new year,” Bifolchi said.

According to the release, Bifolchi and staff will report back to council on discussions with FRAM Building Group Ltd., at the end of February.

