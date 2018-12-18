Dead man leaves 14 years’ worth of Christmas presents for child next door

A British family was surprised to find their late, elderly neighbour left behind their two-year-old daughter 14 years’ worth of Christmas presents.

Owen Williams recently received a large sack of Christmas presents he said was left for his child by his dead neighbour.

“Our elderly neighbour passed away recently. His daughter popped ‘round a few moments ago clutching a large plastic sack, Williams said on social media. “In the sack were all the Christmas presents he’d bought for *our* daughter for the next 13 years.

“I miscounted. It’s 14 gifts,” Williams said. “He always told us he’d live till he was 100 years old, so these gifts would have taken him up to our little girl’s 16th Christmas.”

Our elderly neighbour passed away recently. His daughter popped round a few moments ago clutching a large plastic sack. In the sack were all the Christmas presents he’d bought for *our* daughter for the next thirteen years. 😢 pic.twitter.com/6CjiZ99Cor — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

Speaking to the BBC, Williams said he had known his neighbour Ken, who was in his late 80s, for the last two years, describing the man as a “real, real character.” When Ken’s daughter stopped by his home on Monday, Williams said he thought she was going to ask him to take care of some garbage.

“She was clutching this big bag plastic sack and I thought it was rubbish she was going to ask me to throw out,” Williams told the broadcaster. “But she said it was everything her dad had put away for Cadi. It was all of the Christmas presents he had bought for her.”

Williams said on social media he and his wife thought about making it a Christmas tradition of giving their daughter “a present from Ken for the next 14 years.”

“Issue is, we really have to open them now. Nobody wants to give a fifteen-year-old Duplo!” Williams tweeted.

Williams then quizzed his Twitter followers, asking whether to open the gifts now or “luck dip till 2032.”

“We opened one. We couldn’t resist,” he tweeted, along with a photo of a Christmas book.

As for the rest of the gifts, the family is still undecided.