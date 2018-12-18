KF Aerospace signs maintenance contract with WestJet Encore

KF Aerspace has signed a long-term maintenance contract with WestJet Encore, the Kelowna-based company announced on Tuesday.

In a press release, KF Aerospace said it will be providing line and heavy maintenance for WestJet Encore’s Bombardier Q400 fleet. KF Aerospace said this is its third contract with WestJet’s family of airlines, including WestJet’s Boeing 737 aircraft and low-cost airline Swoop.

WestJet Encore is a regional airline that launched in 2013.

KF Aerospace said it will be servicing WestJet Encore from its Kelowna YLW base, and that it has invested in staff and tooling capability to support the unique needs of the Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft.

“We’re excited to have WestJet Encore on board our legacy of maintenance and repair services,” said KF Aerospace president Tracy Medve. “We’re committed to continue providing unparalleled service to WestJet and its entire family.”

KF Aerospace said in addition to being Canada’s largest commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul provider, it also has 44 years of experience as an airline operator.

KF Aerospace, which employs 1,000 people, has facilities in Kelowna, Vancouver, Portage La Prairie, Man., and Hamilton, Ont.