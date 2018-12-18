Winnipeg Police Service dog Dante dies

One of Winnipeg’s canine finest has passed away.

Police Service Dog Dante died Monday, about a year and a half after he retired from the Winnipeg Police Service.

He and his handler, Sgt. David Bessason, retired on May 27, 2017.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired Police Service Dog Dante, on Dec 17, 2018. PSD Dante retired from the Service on May 27, 2017 along with his handler Sgt. (Ret.) D. Bessason. Dante will be missed by many. pic.twitter.com/2jzFZeOc2N — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 18, 2018

Dante was born Feb. 3, 2009 in the US, along with his litter-mate, Mya, who is also a police service dog. The Belgian Malinois puppies came to Winnipeg later that year and were raised and trained by Bessason, said police.

Dante’s specialty was sniffing out bombs — he was an Explosives Detector Dog for the service until he retired.

After his retirement from the WPS, Dante and his partner worked for True North Sports and Entertainment, where he and fellow explosives detector dog Daisy delighted fans and helped keep them safe.

“Bell MTS Place patrons have welcomed them as True North canine ambassadors and the dogs love interacting with crowd,” Bessason said in 2017.