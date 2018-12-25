What’s open and closed in Ottawa on Christmas Day
While most retail locations and all public offices will be closed there will still be some places to get your last minute fixings for Christmas dinner.
Here’s what’s open and closed in Ottawa for Christmas Day.
Shopping
- The LCBO and Beer Stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed for Christmas Day and Boxing Day
- All grocery stores in the city will be closed on Christmas Day but will reopen on Boxing Day
- Most corner stores and a few Shoppers Drug Marts will be open with modified hours
- Malls in the city, except Westgate shopping centre, will be open on Boxing Day
- Some Starbucks and Tim Hortons locations are open on Christmas day
- Cineplex theatres will be open Christmas Day
- All ski locations will be closed
- All banks are closed
- No mail service
- The War, Nature, Science and Tech and Civilization museums are all closed on Christmas Day
City of Ottawa
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed
- The City’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed
- The City’s 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters requiring immediate attention
- There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Christmas Day
- The Trail Road waste facility will be closed on Christmas Day
- Christmas trees will be picked up on regular garbage day
- All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Christmas Day
Getting around
- OC Transpo will operate on a reduced schedule from Dec. 24-28
- Free parking will be available at City Hall from 6 p.m. Christmas Eve to 6 a.m. on Dec. 27
- The ByWard Market Garage and Dalhousie Garage will have free parking from 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve to 7 a.m. on Dec. 26
- The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be closed on Christmas Day
- Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Christmas Day
