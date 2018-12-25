What’s open and closed in Ottawa on Christmas Day

While most retail locations and all public offices will be closed there will still be some places to get your last minute fixings for Christmas dinner.

Here’s what’s open and closed in Ottawa for Christmas Day.

Shopping

The LCBO and Beer Stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed for Christmas Day and Boxing Day

All grocery stores in the city will be closed on Christmas Day but will reopen on Boxing Day

Most corner stores and a few Shoppers Drug Marts will be open with modified hours

Malls in the city, except Westgate shopping centre, will be open on Boxing Day

Some Starbucks and Tim Hortons locations are open on Christmas day

Cineplex theatres will be open Christmas Day

All ski locations will be closed

All banks are closed

No mail service

The War, Nature, Science and Tech and Civilization museums are all closed on Christmas Day

City of Ottawa

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed

The City’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed

The City’s 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters requiring immediate attention

There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Christmas Day

The Trail Road waste facility will be closed on Christmas Day

Christmas trees will be picked up on regular garbage day

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Christmas Day

Getting around

OC Transpo will operate on a reduced schedule from Dec. 24-28

Free parking will be available at City Hall from 6 p.m. Christmas Eve to 6 a.m. on Dec. 27

The ByWard Market Garage and Dalhousie Garage will have free parking from 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve to 7 a.m. on Dec. 26

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be closed on Christmas Day

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Christmas Day